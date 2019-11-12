|
|
Bette A. (Fischer) Hunter, 91, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Hunter, Sr., who passed away in 2014. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Heidelburg U.C.C., 1101 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019