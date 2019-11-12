The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette Hunter Obituary
Bette A. (Fischer) Hunter, 91, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Hunter, Sr., who passed away in 2014. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Heidelburg U.C.C., 1101 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -