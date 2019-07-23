|
|
Betty Jane Lederach, 87, of Telford, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Gerald D. Lederach who died in 2014. Born in Telford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Earl A. and Amanda A. (Fox) Keyser. She was employed as a secretary for the Hatfield Public Warehouse for 17 years prior to retiring in 1997. Mrs. Lederach was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton where she served on various committees. She was also a life member of the Telford Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. In her free time she enjoyed cooking and crafts, and in her earlier years she served as a leader with the Telford Boy Scouts Troop #14. She is survived by two sons: Donald K. Lederach of Perkasie, Scott A. Lederach and his wife Susan of St. Augustine, FL, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Landis and her husband Herman of Harleysville. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 AM in the Luther Rose Chapel of the Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Drive, Telford, PA 18969. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Leidy’s Cemetery in Souderton. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 69 W. Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on July 24, 2019