Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
North Wales Baptist Church
136 Shearer St.
North Wales, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
North Wales Baptist Church
136 Shearer St.
North Wales, PA
View Map
Beverly A. Long, 78, of Lansdale, PA, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilson N. Long, who died May 21, 2017. Born May 7, 1940 in Island Falls, ME, she was raised as the eleventh child of the late Frank and Nellie Mae Dickinson. Mrs. Long was employed with Merck for many years, retiring in 2005, and remained connected to many of her former coworkers. She was a longtime, dedicated member of North Wales Baptist Church where she was a Deaconess, treasurer, choir member, Sunday School pianist, and was very active with various other ministries within the church. She was also active at the North Penn YMCA with their deep water aerobics program and the “Y Walkers.” Bev enjoyed volunteering with Elm Terrace Gardens, Lansdale. She will be remembered for her dedication to her friends and family, especially her daughter and granddaughter, who meant the world to her. Survivors include her daughter, Sherry A. Long of Lansdale; granddaughter, Alesia M. Barron (Sean) of Mechanicsburg, PA; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary, Alma, Lela, and Jenny; and six brothers, John, Leo, David, Harry, Frank, and Robert. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at North Wales Baptist Church, 136 Shearer St., North Wales, PA 19454 followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the North Wales Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bev’s memory to North Wales Baptist Church, address above.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019
