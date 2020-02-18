|
Beverly (Duncan) Wilkie, 92, of Cedars, PA, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Wilkie, Sr.; mother of Stacy A. Morton, Richard E. Wilkie, Jr., and Heather L. Bochnowicz; and grandmother of 4. Family will receive friends for the viewing 9:30-10:45am on Feb. 21, at Wentz’s U.C.C. Church, 3246 Skippack Pike, Lansdale, PA, where the funeral service will begin at 11am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020