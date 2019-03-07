|
Brian S. Moyer, 55, of Lansdale, died Wednesday, March 6, 2018. He was the husband of Rebecca (Houpt) Moyer. Born March 19, 1963 in Sellersville, he was the son of Doris (Frye) Moyer of Lansdale and the late Paul B. Moyer. Surviving with his wife and mother are his children, Samantha Moyer and Evan Moyer; brothers, Mark Moyer, wife Michelle of Line Lexington, and Ken Moyer, wife Janet of Warsaw, IN. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a foundation being established for Brian’s children. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019