Bruce F. Gerhard, 66, of Perkasie passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Harold K. and Florence (Fell) Gerhard. He is survived by his brother Jerry Gerhard and his wife, Linda, of Trappe; his sister Sandra Teufel and her husband, David of Green Lane, and many nieces and nephews. The family will be having a private graveside service at 11 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Leidy's Church cemetery.