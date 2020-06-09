Bruce F. Gerhard, 66, of Perkasie passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Harold K. and Florence (Fell) Gerhard. He is survived by his brother Jerry Gerhard and his wife, Linda, of Trappe; his sister Sandra Teufel and her husband, David of Green Lane, and many nieces and nephews. The family will be having a private graveside service at 11 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Leidy’s Church cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.