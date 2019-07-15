|
|
Byron C. “Rusty” Gibson passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, he was 67. Mr. Gibson of Worcester, PA was a retired manager at the Acme supermarket, and a graduate of Millersville University. Rusty was born in Chester on October 3, 1951, he was the son of the late Edgar and Carol (O’Neal) Gibson. Rusty is survived by his wife Judith (Beck) Gibson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 3:00 PM at United Church of Christ, Norristown. Family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30 to 3:00 PM at the church. There will be a luncheon held at the church following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Reporter on July 16, 2019