C. Lucille “Lucy” Cleet, 78, of Allentown, formerly of Souderton, passed away on January 18, 2020. She was the loving wife for 23 years of Harold Cleet. Lucy was born and raised in Lansdale to the late Luther & Ruth (Cressman) Fluck. She was preceded in death by her sister: Pauline Zuccaro; brothers: John and Bill Fluck. Lucy was an avid traveler, loved the beach and spending time with her family. Besides her husband Lucy is survived by her children: Karen Kober Brown, James (Eva) Cleet, Chris Cleet, Sherry Smith; grandchildren: Travis, Jessica, Brittany, Yarra, Jack, Colin, Kelsey; and 4 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Friday January 24, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church 594 Church Street, Royersford PA 19468 where a memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020