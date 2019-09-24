|
Calvin R. Jennings, Jr., 82, of Worcester, PA, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. He was the husband of Dorothea (Friday) Jennings, father of Pamela Kelly and Calvin Jennings, III, brother of Judy and Robert Jennings, and grandfather of four. Friends are invited to his memorial service at 11am on Sept. 29, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, where friends may call from 10-10:45am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019