In loving memory of Carl A. Magerl Jr., 72, who passed away on May 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Carl was born in Ambler, Pennsylvania to the late Agnes and Carl Magerl Sr. Carl, a veteran of the United States Navy, was the beloved husband for 47 years to Carolyn “Constantino” Magerl, the cherished father to Brian, Steven, and Jenna Magerl, and the proud Pop-Pop to Maia, Sierra and Nicolas Kloufetos. Carl also leaves behind his sister, Jean R. Prindle and his brother, Wayne Magerl. Carl’s life was filled with many interests and hobbies including fishing, Indy and NASCAR car racing, watching Penn State sports, swimming in the pool, and being outdoors. Most of all, Carl treasured the time he spent with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Cancer Research Institute in his name.
Published in The Reporter on May 31, 2019