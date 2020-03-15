The Reporter Obituaries
Carl W. Lung

Carl W. Lung, Jr. of Upper Gwynedd passed away peacefully on Friday March 13, 2020. Born on August 14, 1938 in North Wales, he was the beloved son of the late Carl and Charlotte Lung, Sr. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army and later went on to Widner University earning a degree in Business Administration. Carl dedicated several years working as an insurance a Senior Adjuster and Technical Specialist in the Insurance and Financial Sectors specialist at ??. He later met the love of his life Brigida (nee Lima ) and they married on June 3. 2004. In his free time, Carl loved the outdoors. He spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and simply enjoying naturelife. Carl will be remembered most for his heart and generous spirit. He is survived by his dear wife, (add in any family members you’d like)stepchildren, and countless friends. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to May ’s Funeral Home, 142 N. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454 from 10 am to 11 am followed by a prayer service. Interment to follow at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Cemeterys of Kulpsville.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 16, 2020
