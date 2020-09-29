1/
Carol A. Rohrer
Carol A. Rohrer, 75, of Lansdale, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul E. Rohrer, Jr. Born October 24, 1944 in Austin, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Maurice D. Jackson and Marjorie A. (Todd) Perkowski. Carol loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables in her garden, and would cook delicious food with everything she grew. Carol absolutely adored her dogs and always had white german shepherds. Along with her husband, Paul, Carol is survived by three children, Michael Costello (Sherri) of Lansdale, Christine Marczesky (Barry) of Quakertown, and Christopher Costello (Judy) of Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Josh (Alexis), Jon, and Justin; eight great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Bonnie, Edwin, Alan (Edee), and Maureen. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Danny and Jessica; and a sister, Anna Marie. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Limerick Garden of Memories. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Reporter from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
