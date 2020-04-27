|
|
Carol Ann Deadrick, age 71, was born at Abington Hospital, Pennsylvania, on April 3, 1949. She was one of four sisters born to Julia Fritz Cox and Courtland J. Cox, Sr., both who preceded her in death. She entered into eternal rest and peace after a long illness on April 16, 2020. She graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School in Hatboro in 1967. She furthered her education at Kings College, New York in 1972 and received her Masters Degree, “Science in Management” at Baker University, MO in 2000. She leaves to cherish her memories, three sisters, Lorraine Cox, Adele and Joseph Wood of Lansdale Pa. and Joyce and Ronald Pengler, of Albrightsville, Pa, Linda Walsh (Cousin) of North Wales, Pa, and Roberta Gouak (Aunt) of Arizona, two nieces, and one nephew. Carol was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved to watch them and of course, brag about them! Forever in our hearts, we will miss our sister Carol! Interment will remain private. Contributions in her memory can be made in the Memory of Carol Ann Deadrick to the Holy Redeemer, re: Hospice Unit at 12265 Townsend Road, Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19154 - website: www.holyredemmer.com and/or to the Pulmonary Foundation - website : pulmonaryfibrosisfoundation.org; or by mail to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 28, 2020