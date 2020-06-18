Carol Ann (Stevens) Landis, 76, passed away early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, after a long illness. She was a former resident of Telford, PA, for over 40 years. Born March 8, 1944, in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Marie (Saylor) Stevens, and grew up in Trappe, PA. She was a 1962 graduate of Collegeville-Trappe High School. Carol had been employed with Harleysville Insurance and Lansdale Medical Group. Her hobbies included spending time with her grandchildren, reading, walking and shopping. Surviving is a daughter, Sharon Landis Saks and her children, Cooper and Lauren, of Sellersville, PA; and a son, James Eric Landis and his wife, Tracy, and their daughters, Trinity, Tanis and Torra, of Telford, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Barry Stevens; and by a son-in-law, Michael Saks. Family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Township), PA. Please bring a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing. A private graveside service will take place at Augustus Lutheran Church Cemetery in Trappe, PA. Online condolences may be made in her memory to the family at www.WilliamsbergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.