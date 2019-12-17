|
Carol J. (Clayton) BANION – 88, OF HARLEYSVILLE, passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Banion to whom she was married for over 63 years. Born in Pomeroy, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late David and Mary (Morris) Clayton. Carol was a life member of Perkiomen Township Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary. She attended Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Schwenksville and taught many years of Sunday school. She is survived by her children, Robert M. Banion and his wife Linda, Betsy Faust and her husband Charles, Linda Farrington and her husband Kenneth, Stephen Banion and his wife Sherry; her grandchildren Jennifer, Jeffrey, Megan and her husband Matt, Bryan, Melissa, Jamie, and Matt; great-grandchildren Natalie, Brett, Jaylynn, and Josie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Carol is pre-deceased by her brothers David, Charles, Richard and John and her grandson Jay Banion. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The at or Jerusalem Lutheran Church at www.jelc.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rlwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 23, 2019