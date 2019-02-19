|
|
Carol M. Fridey, 75, of Souderton (formerly of Lansdale), passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in 1943, Carol was the youngest daughter of the late William W. Fridey, Sr. and Harriet M. (Heckler) Fridey. She graduated from North Penn High School in 1961, then earned a BA degree in English Education from Temple University. Over the years she worked as a medical secretary, English teacher, metal sales and customer service representative, and, most recently, as a realtor. She enjoyed traveling and exploring new places, learning about people and nature, and increasing her personal understanding and self-awareness. Carol will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her dedication to life-long learning and spirituality, for fostering connections among friends and people in her community, and for her advocacy for the environment and love of nature. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. Carol was the former wife of Edwin S. Crane, Jr. and Edwin J. Frey, Jr. She is survived by son, David A. Crane, and his wife, Marketa of Lansdale, and daughter, Jennifer (Crane) Frohlich, and her husband, Tom of Bellevue, WA; grandchildren Sophie Crane, Madelyn Frohlich, and Annabelle Frohlich; brother, William W. Fridey, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Hatfield and sister, Patricia Shupe and her husband, Jack of Harleysville; partner, Chris Hawley, and very close friend, Eileen Koolpe. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, February 23, at Cardinal Hollow Winery, 1820 West Point Pike in West Point. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org), Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org), or Circle of Miracles (www.circleofmiracles.org).
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019