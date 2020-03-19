The Reporter Obituaries
Carole Wetzel


1938 - 2020
Carole Wetzel Obituary
Carole L. Wetzel, 81, of Lansdale, died Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late David L. Wetzel, Sr., who died October 5, 1999. Born December 19, 1938 in Mount Carmel, PA, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret (Rowe) Klinger. In 1968, Mrs. Wetzel moved to Lansdale where she raised her family and spent the remainder of her life. A 1956 graduate of Ashland State School of Nursing, she was employed in nursing at the former North Penn Hospital for 38 years, retiring in 2005. Carole was an avid shopper and walker. Above all else, she was a kind and good-hearted person to all. Survivors include her children, Deborah A. Irick (Bob) of Quakertown, Denise S. Brackin (Joe) of Hatfield, and David L. Wetzel, Jr. (Diane) of Lansdale; five grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer), Matthew (Megan), Andrew (Lindsay), David, and Eric; and her sister, Edith Fettermen. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christian; five brothers; and two sisters. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. Memorial service details will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.huffandlakjer.com for details.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020
