Charles B. Feiser, 94, of Souderton, Pennsylvania died June 21, 2020 at Cardinal Village Nursing Home, NJ. He was the husband of the late Jeanette E. (Owens) Feiser. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, address below, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am, followed by an informal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA, 19106. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.