Charles A. Fisher, Jr., 76, of Souderton, entered into rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Souderton Mennonite Home in Franconia Twp. He was the loving husband of the late Sandra L. (Deutsch) who died in 2018. Charles was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, to the late Mary (Ryan) and Charles A. Fisher, Sr. He was employed as a customer service manager for Brooks Instruments in Hatfield for over 40 years. Charles attended Souderton Mennonite Church, and was a lifetime member of the Souderton Perseverance Volunteer Fire Co. #1. A dog lover and avid Phillies fan, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at Lake Wallenpaupack, traveling to Florida, and golfing. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Molesky and her husband Edward of Doylestown, three grandchildren: Taylor, Jake, and Jenna, a sister, Pat Gouldey of Souderton, and his golden retriever, Hope. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles “Chuck” A. Fisher, III, a sister, Marilyn Gouldey, and a brother, Jerry Fisher. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 AM in the Summit View Auditorium of the Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit St., Souderton, PA. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Eleventh Hour Rescue, 861 Route 10 East, Randolph, NJ 07869. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019