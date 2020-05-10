Charles Godshall
1956 - 2020
Charles “Charlie” D. Godshall, 63, of Harleysville, PA went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after collapsing at work and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenburg Campus. He was the loving husband of Donna (McGrann) Godshall for 43 years. Charlie was born in Sellersville, PA to the late LeRoy G. Godshall and the late Rachel (Detweiler) Godshall. He graduated from Souderton Area High School, class of 1974. Starting in the late 1960’s, Charlie worked as laborer for the former Godshall Hatchery in Souderton. During the 1970’s, he worked as a spellman for the former TM Landis Meats in Mainland, PA. After leaving TM Landis Meats, Charlie briefly worked for Hatfield Quality Meats. Starting in the 1980’s, he worked in various departments, most recently as a Lead Service Tech II, for the former Clayton H. Landis Welding, Inc. (now known as CHL Systems) in Souderton for 39 years. Charlie was a longtime member of Franconia Mennonite Church and a member of Ridgeline Community Church in Telford, PA. He was also involved with Lansdale Presbyterian Church. Charlie was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his ‘get it done right’ work ethic, sense of humor, ingenuity, generosity and hospitality. In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his two sons, C. Bradley Godshall & wife, Naomi of Telford, PA, Christopher B. Godshall & wife, Erin of Telford, PA; his daughter, Cyneé B. Godshall of Oregon City, OR; his four grandchildren – Nevaeh, Olivia, Avery, & Hunter; and his sister, Sharon Swartley & husband, Lowell of Harleysville, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stanton Godshall and his two sisters, Beverly Leatherman & Joan Derstine. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Ridgeline Community Church, 3100 Meetinghouse Road, Telford, PA 18969 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. The viewing will take place outside and under the carport. Please remain in your vehicles for this event. A photo of Charlie, a card, or a special memory may be brought to leave for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian counseling network, New Life Ministries, P.O. Box 1029, Lake Forest, CA, 92609. Please make checks payable to ‘New Life’ or donate online at https://store.newlife.com/projects.aspx?categoryid=5&Layout=List. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com

May 10, 2020
Donna and Family,
Brenda and I are saddened by your loss of Charlie. Both of you were always great neighbors. We will miss him.
Frank and Brenda Conway
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
Donna and Chris: Somehow it is fitting for Charlie to have a "drive-by funeral", isn't it? Always doing things that made you smile. May the story sharing about him be wonderfully fun...just like him. We will miss the celebration as we are quarantined at Normandy Farms. Blessings on the family.
Pam and Steve Smith
Friend
May 10, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Donna and family. I knew Charlie pretty much my whole life. He was a really good guy, and will be missed.
Jeff Conway
May 10, 2020
Dear Donna and Family... We were stunned to hear of Charlie's passing. Please know that you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days. May God's loving arms surround and comfort you at this difficult time.
Duane & Robin Nice
Friend
May 10, 2020
You will be missed
Roy Moll
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Charlie was always the go to guy to get it done
Thomas Haelle
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Charlie will surely be missed. Such a humble Godly man. Always smiling. Donna, we will be praying God's comfort for you and your family.
Bob and Tammy Stratton
Friend
May 9, 2020
Donna and family, so sorry to hear of Charlies passing. Know your in our thoughts and prayers and praying the Lords comfort for your family.
Jean Frederick
Family
May 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! God bless!
Nadeen & Lowell Nice
Friend
May 9, 2020
I'm saddened to hear about Charlie's passing. He was a great man I remember him well. My condolences to the family.
Chris Burnhauser
May 9, 2020
He loved his Lord and Savior, and he was also a very fun guy.
Ginnie
Friend
