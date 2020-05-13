Charles J. Klara, 93, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Helen A. (Kukos) Klara who went by the name of Lynn. Born in Boswell, PA in 1927, he was a son of the late Stanley P. & Mary V. (Kulka) Klara. Charles was a World War II Veteran having joined the US Army Air Forces branch of the military straight out of high school. He later graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Mechanical Engineer. His career spanned over 40 years having specialized in machine design for production and packaging equipment. He was especially proud of his achievements designing equipment at Crayola—machines still in use today to mold and package crayons. As a retired engineer, Charles started a new passion as a substitute teacher at the North Penn School District. This later experience led to the writing of a physics study companion guide. Aside from career interests, Charles always prioritized family. He also enjoyed wood working and could often be seen in the garage making beautiful accent shelves, book holders—you name it. Charles is survived by his three sons, Paul, Peter and Philip and four grandchildren Lynn, Robert, Olivia and Rachel. Funeral services will be held privately for his family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Reporter from May 13 to May 14, 2020.