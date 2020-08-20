1/1
Charles Polin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles “Sol” Polin, formerly of Lansdale, PA and Doylestown, PA on August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Yocum). Loving father of Mark (Ellen) Polin, Dan (Denise) Polin and Wynn (Nancy) Polin. Adored grandfather of Tim, Andrew, Zach, Diana (Jamie), Katherine, Brandon and Kylie. Cherished great-grandfather of Jamie, Jr. and Colton. Funeral services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Beth Or Cong.. 239 Welsh Rd, Maple Glen PA 19002. GOLDSTEINS’ ROSENBERG’S RAPHAEL SACKS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved