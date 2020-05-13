Charles T. Macy, MD, passed away May 11, 2020 after a 2.5 year struggle with MDS (pre-leukemia). We have lost a true gentlemen, a caring, loving, compassionate, ethical, hardworking doctor of Internal Medicine, practicing in Lansdale for 37 busy years. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn (Bergey) Hill Macy; his sons, Daniel (Judy), Mark (Anne) Macy; three stepsons, William (Christy), Christopher, and Jonathan (Raquel) Hill; combined eight grandsons and two granddaughters; and the mother of his sons, Nancy Ryan. When Charles wasn’t caring for his patients, he found time for tennis, ping pong, biking, travel, skiing and reading non-fiction especially Civil War and WW II histories. He enjoyed theatre and music and loved to sing with The “Brittany Pointe Songsters”. His family and friends will miss him for the loving times he spent with them including sharing wonderful dinners! There will be an open door Celebration of Life Service at Brittany Pointe Estates, along with military honors, when the current stay at home orders is lifted sometime in the future. This time will be updated on Huff& Lakjer Funeral Home web site. Arrangements are entrusted to Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, PA.



