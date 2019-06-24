|
|
Charles R. “Chip” Wood Jr., 80, formerly of Hatfield, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington. He was the loving husband of Anna (Tarantino) Wood. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 27th at Grace Lutheran Church, 40 N. Main St., Hatfield. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Interment in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Hatfield. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on June 25, 2019