Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Charles Wood Jr.

Charles Wood Jr. Obituary
Charles R. “Chip” Wood Jr., 80, formerly of Hatfield, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington. He was the loving husband of Anna (Tarantino) Wood. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 27th at Grace Lutheran Church, 40 N. Main St., Hatfield. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Interment in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Hatfield. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on June 25, 2019
