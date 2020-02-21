|
Chester Curtis Martin, 84, of Chalfont, passed away surrounded by his family, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Betty Jane (Hammel) Martin, for over 62 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Curt’s name can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446, or Chalfont Fire Company, 301 N. Main Street, Chalfont, PA 18914. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 23, 2020