|
|
Clair W. “Butch” Clemens, a long-time resident of Towamencin Township, PA, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. He was the husband of Arlayne (Gottshall) Clemens; father of Donna Ketterer and husband, J.R., Sandra Linberger and husband, Richard; Douglas Clemens and wife, Rebecca, Thomas Clemens and wife, Alicia, and Steven Clemens and wife, Patricia; grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 20. He was also a brother to Joyce Clemens and husband, Laverne; Kenneth Clemens and wife, Fran, and Richard Clemens and wife, Donna; and brother-in-law to Emily Clemens. He was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Woelkers and husband, Harry; and a brother, John W. Clemens. Due to the health crisis and current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside service will take place at Garden of Memories in Worcester, PA, following a private viewing. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020