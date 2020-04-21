The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Resources
More Obituaries for Clair Clemens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clair W. Clemens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clair W. Clemens Obituary
Clair W. “Butch” Clemens, a long-time resident of Towamencin Township, PA, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. He was the husband of Arlayne (Gottshall) Clemens; father of Donna Ketterer and husband, J.R., Sandra Linberger and husband, Richard; Douglas Clemens and wife, Rebecca, Thomas Clemens and wife, Alicia, and Steven Clemens and wife, Patricia; grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 20. He was also a brother to Joyce Clemens and husband, Laverne; Kenneth Clemens and wife, Fran, and Richard Clemens and wife, Donna; and brother-in-law to Emily Clemens. He was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Woelkers and husband, Harry; and a brother, John W. Clemens. Due to the health crisis and current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside service will take place at Garden of Memories in Worcester, PA, following a private viewing. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clair's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -