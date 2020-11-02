1/
Clarence H. Hayes
Clarence H. “Sonney” Hayes, of Perkasie, PA, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was 81. He was the husband of June A. (Rosenberger) Hayes. Mr. Hayes worked as a forklift operator and warehouse worker for the former American Olean Tile Co., Lansdale, PA, for over 32 years until its closing. Family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Services to be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 1101 West Market Street, Perkasie. Please provide your own chairs at the graveside service. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
0 entries
