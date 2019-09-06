|
Claude E. Good , 90, of Souderton, PA died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes. Claude was born in Spring City, PA to Allen and Hannah (Gross) Good. He was a member of Souderton Mennonite Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice (Longenecker) Good and survived by three daughters, Marcia Good, Cecilia Good, Tricia Russell and husband Mark; two sons, Carl Good and Robert Good and wife Tami; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is survived by one brother, Ernest Good, and two brothers-in-law, Sam Horst and John Kurtz. He was preceded in death by brothers Webster, James, and Lawrence and sisters Elizabeth Horst, Barbara Kurtz, Pauline Good, and Catherine Kurtz. Claude and Alice gave a lifetime of service including two decades in Mexico translating the Bible and serving the needs of indigenous people. In later years he founded the Worm Project, an organization devoted to the eradication of intestinal worms that has provided over 100 million tablets to children in over 70 countries. Visitation is at Souderton Mennonite Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:30 pm with a Celebration of Life service at 4:00 pm. For those unable to attend the Saturday service a short celebration will be held on Sunday at Souderton Mennonite Homes (207 W. Summit St., Souderton, PA) from 2:00 to 3:00 pm with visitation following from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would deeply appreciate contributions to the Worm Project at wormproject.org. To mail your contribution, send to The Worm Project, c/o Franconia Mennonite Conference, 1000 Forty Foot Road, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 7, 2019