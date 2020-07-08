1/
Claude Zimmerman
Claude “Tony” Zimmerman, 80, of Lansdale, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 7, at Lansdale Hospital. He was a US Marine veteran He worked as a Section Leader for copper mill section of Precision Tubing Company. He was a member St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Landsdale and a member of the American Legion. He was preceded in death by a sister Ruth Antalosky and a brother Robert Zimmerman. Tony is survived by his wife of 58 years Kathleen Rabbitz Zimmerman; a daughter Donna Zimmerman; two sons; Greg and his wife Kathleen and Kevin and his companion Kimberly Smith; all of Lansdale; two grandchildren; Reggie and Chanel Cottman; great-grandchildren Haiden and Evie Gradel; nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020, in St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation. Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment with Military Honors will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Published in The Reporter from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
