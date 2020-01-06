|
|
Conrad C. Cardillo, 85, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Charolette J. (Cavanaugh) Cardillo. Born May 20, 1934 in Oakdale, he was a son of Frances (Brisini) Cardillo and the late Ignatius Cardillo. Conrad was the longtime Owner of Tots and Teens Shoe World, yes, the one with the horses. After his time there, he worked as a service advisor for Neptune Chemical Pump Company. In his spare time, Conrad enjoyed flying, riding motorcycles, and watching model airplanes. Along with his wife and mother, Conrad is survived by four children, Mark Cardillo (Renai) of Harleysville, Debbie Brobst (Anthony) of Blue Bell, Steven M. Cardillo of Harleysville, and Michael Cardillo of Lansdale; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Carty; a sister-in-law, Dolores Cardillo; and many nieces and nephews. Conrad was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Cardillo, who passed away in 2015; a grandson, Michael Cardillo, who passed away in 2008; and a brother, David Cardillo, who passed away in 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with the Prayer Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Conrad’s name can be made to Abington Hospital, https://www.abingtonhealth.org/WaysOfGiving/.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020