Constance J. Howard, 74, of Lansdale, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Robert Howard. Born November 7, 1944 in Lansdale, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Emily (Rehack) Alderfer. She worked in data processing at Merck & Co. for over 33 years. She loved gardening around her home, decorating, and was an avid painter and artist. Surviving with her husband is her son, Trevor Howard, wife Debi of Newbury Park, CA; grandson, Ethan Howard; sister, Shirley Vogin of Swiftwater, PA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 1st at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on June 27, 2019