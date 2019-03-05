|
|
Constance A. Miller died peacefully on February 19, 2019, at the age of 97. She was a long-time resident of Foulkeways in Gwynedd. She was born on November 5, 1921. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College in 1942 and subsequently received a Master’s Degree from Teacher’s College, Columbia. She taught at Episcopal schools for girls in Houston, Washington, D.C. and Garden City, Long Island, NY. In 1956 she married Clinton H. Miller, Jr., and subsequently lived with him in Keene Valley, NY, in the Adirondack Mountains. She had a life-long interest in politics and women’s rights. Her husband died in 1996. She is survived by her son, Jonathan W. Miller, two grandchildren, Kate M. Brown and Christopher A. Miller, and four great grandchildren, all of whom she knew and loved. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd Township, Pa 19002.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019