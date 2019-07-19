|
Constance R. “Connie” Thompson, 73, formerly of Hatfield, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, Sellersville. She was the wife of the late Richard Thompson. Born November 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Rose (Hyland) Wengert. Surviving are her sons, Kevin Thompson, and Kenneth Thompson, both of Perkasie; grandchildren, Evan, Kylie, Sarah, and Paige; sisters, Bernadette Wengert, Rosemarie Armentrout, and Deborah Thompson; uncle, Thomas Hyland III. She was predeceased by a brother, James B. Niven. Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, July 26th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on July 20, 2019