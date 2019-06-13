The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Clemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora L. Clemmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cora L. Clemmer Obituary
Cora L. Clemmer, 93 of Souderton, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Abram R. Clemmer. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 17 at Lansdale United Methodist Church, 300 N. Broad St., Lansdale, where the family will receive friends from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now