|
|
Cora L. Clemmer, 93 of Souderton, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Abram R. Clemmer. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 17 at Lansdale United Methodist Church, 300 N. Broad St., Lansdale, where the family will receive friends from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on June 14, 2019