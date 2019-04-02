|
Cyril James “Jim” Corrigan, 71, of Lansdale, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in his residence. He was the devoted husband of Catherine (Wells) Corrigan. Born in Norristown in 1947, he was a son of the late Cyril Ambrose & Katie (Detwiler) Corrigan. Jim was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam, and was awarded the Purple Heart due to his injuries. Following his service, he was employed in the food industry as a printer for many years. Outside of work, he enjoyed Classical, Big Band, and Calliope music, and could often be found reading scientific articles and magazines In addition to his wife Catherine, Jim is survived by his sons, Cyril A. and Rory J. Corrigan; and his sister, Sandra D. Corrigan. Relatives and friends may gather to celebrate Jim’s life on Saturday, April 6 after 1:30 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with Military Funeral Honors being rendered at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019