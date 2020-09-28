Dale Shaw, 74, of Quakertown died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his home. He was born and raised in Quakertown, PA and he was the son of the late Walter Shaw, Sr. & Erika (Bruckno) Irvine. He was a 1964 graduate of Quakertown High School and a graduate of the Pa State Police Academy. He served a 3 year active enlistment with the U.S. Navy which also included a period of combat duty with the Marines as a Medic in Vietnam. For most of his adult life Dale worked in the construction field either self-employed or for local contractors except for most of the 1970’s wherein he was employed as a police officer for Quakertown Borough and Towamencin Township, Montgomery County, PA. Dale enjoyed singing and visiting local nursing homes being an active member of The Sunshine Singers of the Upper Bucks County Senior Center since 2014. He is survived by two brothers Walt Shaw, Jr. (Lynda) and Glenn Shaw (Denise), a sister Dena Shaw (Richard Hubbs). Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 1:00-2:00 P.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
600 River Ave. Suite 400 Pittsburgh, PA 15212.