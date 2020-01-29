|
Danielle P. Irvin, 48, passed away Wed. January 22, 2020 suddenly at her home in Scranton, PA. Born Jan. 14, 1972 in Lansdale, she was the daughter of the late William H. Irvin and the late Dorothy P. Irvin.
Graduating from Lansdale Catholic High School in 1990, she went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton in 1994.
Danielle loved life enthusiastically, and tried to incorporate fun in everything she did. She especially enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephew, and taking loving care of her dogs.
She is survived by her sister Kelly Gaydos and her husband, Robert, of Harleysville and her niece Alexandra Gaydos, and her nephew Collin Gaydos and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother Timothy J. Irvin.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of life luncheon on Sat. 2/1/20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mainland Grille (loft) 2250 Rittenhouse Road, Harleysville, PA 19438.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020