Darline (Bishop) McGinn, 83, of Hatfield, passed away April 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond W. "Reds" McGinn; mother of Jeff McGinn, Rick McGinn, the late Cindy Shull, and the late Michael McGinn; sister of 6, grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 4.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11AM on April 27, 2019, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pk., Telford, where friends may call for the viewing 9-10:45AM. Burial will follow at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Hatfield. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019