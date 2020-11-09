1/1
David Federman
Dave Federman Psy.D., husband of Beverly of 50 years, passed peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020. Sons Sam (Kelly), Josh and wife Beverly were with him - survived by 4 grands – 9 great grands – and fur pets Lucy, Ouizie and Teddi. Dr. Dave received his BA and M.Ed from The College of New Jersey and his Psy.D. from Chestnut Hill College. His career was in mental health and he cared so much for everyone treating all with kindness and compassion. Dr. Dave worked in various mental health agencies in Lansdale and Norristown and also various prisons, treating the inmates with courtesy and respect – as they did him. Preceded by infant son Jacob; and fur pets Mitzi - Bear - Micah - Charlie - Rembrandt - Regan - Abby - Mikki - Rosie - Diesel - Tillie - Shim - Maggie – Miss Kitty - Rosie - Ruby - Joey - who wait for him. Services entrusted to Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, PA.

Published in The Reporter from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
