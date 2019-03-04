|
David M. Haines, 86, formerly of Blue Bell, PA, passed away February 26, 2019, at Meadowood Senior Living in Worcester, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne (Lebow) Haines, in 2005, and by his companion, Beth Helwig, in 2017, and had lived at Meadowood since 2003. Born October 5, 1932, in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph W. and Martha (Lang) Haines. He was a graduate of Cheltenham High School and received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Lehigh University. Mr. Haines was an engineer and operated his family business, Insaco, Inc., in Quakertown, PA. An avid yachtsman, he owned a series of boats and enjoyed time spent at the Great Oak Marina in Chestertown, MD. He earned his Captain’s papers from the Coast Guard and attended diesel mechanics courses so that he could do his own engine repairs. He also had his private pilot’s license. Surviving are two children, Robert A. Haines and his wife, Susan, of Worcester, PA, and Susan H. Zaharchuk and her husband, John, of Blue Bell, PA; five grandchildren, Alexa, Andrew, Nicholas, Alexander and Peter; and four great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Haines, in 1980. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 12:30PM on March 21, 2019, in Strasburg Auditorium at Schultz Community Center located at Meadwood Senior Living, 3205 Skippack Pike, Worcester, PA, where family will receive friends beginning at 12PM. Interment will be private at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lehigh University Development & Alumni Relations, Attention: Marcia Barone, 306 S. New St., Suite 500, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019