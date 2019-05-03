|
David L. Keller, 81, husband of Maryanna (Freiberger) Spurlock Keller, Skippack, PA, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Mr. Keller was born on October 7, 1937, in Hagerstown, MD, to the late Arthur and Ellen (Christ) Keller. Mr. Keller served 13 years in the US Army until being medically retired in 1969, as a Sergeant First Class, from wounds received in Vietnam. He later was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Spring City, PA. In addition to his wife, Mr. Keller is survived by his children, Terry, Ronald, Andrew, and Kimberly Keller; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; and siblings Jean Keller, Mary Helmer, and Carroll (Dolly) Keller. He is also survived by his loving step-family of two children and nine grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, May 6th, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA. Burial will be in Trinity Christian U.C.C. Cemetery, Skippack. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, Monday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Veterans Center, One Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA 19475. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Reporter on May 4, 2019