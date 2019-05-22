|
|
David Shrimpton, 85, of Lansdale, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Mary (Graff) Shrimpton. Surviving is his son, Jeffrey Shrimpton, wife Megan; daughter, Jackie Turcotte; grandsons, Gavin Shrimpton, Kevin Turcotte, and Tyrone Turcotte. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 1st at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family may call from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home. www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Reporter on May 23, 2019