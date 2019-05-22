The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for David Shrimpton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Shrimpton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Shrimpton Obituary
David Shrimpton, 85, of Lansdale, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Mary (Graff) Shrimpton. Surviving is his son, Jeffrey Shrimpton, wife Megan; daughter, Jackie Turcotte; grandsons, Gavin Shrimpton, Kevin Turcotte, and Tyrone Turcotte. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 1st at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family may call from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home. www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Reporter on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now