Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Dawn L. Dorn Obituary
Dawn L. Dorn, 89 of Sellersville, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Allen H. Dorn. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 17, from 6-8 PM at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, 18969, and a visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18 from 9:30-10:15 AM at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 171 Church Rd., Telford, 18969, where a funeral service will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020
