Denzil “Denny” Turley of Nesquehoning, PA, passed away November 5th in Weatherly, PA. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 4, 1937, he served in the Navy for 8 years. He was employed and retired from Merck in West Point. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy “Sue” (Holestine), his daughter Cheryl of South Fork, PA, grandchildren, Felicia and Matthew of Nesquehoning, PA and Chucky of Cocoa, Florida. Great grandsons, Gabriel and Zayden and a brother, Jerry (Marcella) of Breinigsville, PA. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Lorena (Pauley) LaFon, 3 sons, Robert “Bob” and infant sons, Thomas and Donald. Viewing is from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial is at 12:00 PM at Whitemarsh Cemetery in Ambler, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019