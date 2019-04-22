The Reporter Obituaries
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Detta Reed Obituary
Detta M. Reed, 104, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019 at Gwynedd Square Health and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Gwynedd. Formerly of Hatfield and Lansdale, she was the wife of the late G. Robert Reed who died in 1986. Born in Newton, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late William S. and Dora (Fuller) Feenstra. She will always be remembered for her love of the Lord and family. Surviving are sons, Thomas R. Reed (Olga), of Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada and Jack W. Reed (Kathleen Hutchinson), of Colmar, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was proceeded in death by a sister, Mary Ziegler, and her brothers, Francis, Wilbur, and William Feenstra, Jr. Services will be private. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019
