Diane G. Kresge, 63, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully, September 28, 2019, at her shore residence in Little Egg Harbor Twp., with her beloved husband, Harold Kresge, by her side. They had been married over 45 years. Born December 15, 1955, in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Domenick and Maria (Calla) Augustine. Diane was co-owner, along with her husband, of Hal’s Plumbing, Heating & AC, Inc., Lansdale. She loved spending time by the water at their shore home in Little Egg Harbor Twp., where she enjoyed kayaking and bird watching. Other interests included gardening, reading books, and traveling with her husband and family. Diane was fond of entertaining and sharing her culinary skills for others to enjoy. She was an avid bargain hunter, and loved going to craft shows where she would often indulge in special sweet treats. Along with her husband, she is survived by two children, Tara L. Kresge, Hatfield and Harold J. Kresge, Norristown; her grandchildren, Ivy and Summer, which she enjoyed spending precious time with ; siblings, Thomas Augustine, Royersford and Donna Babura (Michael), Robesonia, PA, along with many nieces and nephews. Oh yes, we can’t leave out all of her beloved pets! There will be a viewing Friday evening, October 4, 2019, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446 A second viewing will start 9:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Funeral Home, with her Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. The family asks for no flowers. Any contributions should be made to “Gift of Life, 401 N. Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123”. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019