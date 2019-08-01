The Reporter Obituaries
|
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Diane Marinari Obituary
Diane C. Marinari, 62, of Dagsboro, DE, formerly of Sumneytown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard J. Marinari who died in 2004. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Family will receive friends from 9-10 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to her grandchildren’s schools: Ancillae-Asssumpta Academy fbo Engineering Our Future Campaign, 2025 Church Rd., Wyncote, PA 19095, or to Grace Christian School fbo Technology Program, 320 N. 3rd St., Telford, PA 18969. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 2, 2019
