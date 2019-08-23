|
|
Dolores (Dea) Dietterich of Harleysville, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 89, at the Peter Becker Community where she was a resident. She was the wife of Stanley Dietterich and they were married 68 years in June. She is survived by her husband and four children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, where the family will greet guests from 9:00 – 9:45 AM. Interment will take place in Hatfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dea’s name may be made to either Grandview Health Foundation (Grandview Hospice), P.O. Box 920, Sellersville, PA 18960 or Peter Becker Benevolent Fund, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, PA 19438. For more information and online condolences for the family visit www.williamsbergeykoffle.com.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 26, 2019