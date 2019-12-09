|
Donald J. Kieser, on December 8, 2019, age 84 years, of Brittany Pointe Estates. Don was a graduate of Drexel and Arcadia Universities. He was a volunteer at the Franklin Institute from 2000 to 2015. He also volunteered at Fox Chase Cancer Center for 10 years. Don was the former owner of Don Kieser Tire and Auto Parts in Lansdale. Beloved husband of Jane Margraff Kieser and the late Ellen Donohue Kieser. Loving father of Donald J., Jr. (Kathleen), Patty, David (Vicki), Lisa Diewald (Ted), Scott and Monica Starbranch (Harry. Stepfather of Karen Snyder (Kenneth), Jill Margraff, Lisa Margraff and John Margraff. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and his sister Shirley Hoberg. Funeral Mass Friday 11 AM at Corpus Christi 900 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing at the Church Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Franklin Institute 222 N. 20th St. Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 10, 2019