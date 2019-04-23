|
Donald Mengel, Sr., 88, of North Wales, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Treffeisen) Mengel, his wife of 64 years. Born May 18, 1930 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Foster and Addie (Bennett) Mengel. Mr. Mengel was an alumnus of Christ Home Orphanage and attended Lower Moreland High School. In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was a motor vehicle operator. Upon his honorable discharge, Mr. Mengel worked as a union truck driver with Liberty Concrete (Philadelphia), Royal Petroleum (Philadelphia), and Rotelle Inc. (Spring House), retiring in the early 1990s. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Donna L. Mengel (Daniel O’Connell) of North Wales, Donald Mengel, Jr. (Hazel) of Lansdale, Daniel F. Mengel (Maria) of Hatfield, Dawn L. Raby (James) of Boyertown, Dean B. Mengel (Cheryl) of Hatfield, Daryl M. Mengel of North Wales, and Denise L. Jones (Steve) of Towamencin Township; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first grandchild, Tina; four brothers; and one sister. After retirement, Mr. Mengel especially enjoyed coffee and morning devotions with his loving wife Barbara, long drives through the farm lands of Lancaster, high school and collegiate sporting events with children and grandchildren, and weekend visits from all of his family. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immanuel Church of the Nazarene, 1260 Welsh Road, Lansdale, PA 19446, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Mr. Mengel’s memory to the Lamb Foundation, 114 N. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019